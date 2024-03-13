Community in shock after man died after being engulfed in flames at Church and Oswaldtwistle Railway Station
A community has reacted in shock after a man died after he was engulfed in flames at a railway station. Emergency services were called to Church and Oswaldtwistle Station at 6.27am after panicked 999 calls reporting the tragic incident.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were deployed but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The station was closed and rail services suspended while the emergency responded unfolded.
The station has since been cleared with police believing the incident to be non-suspicious.
Dave, 62, a local resident said: "My first reaction to the news was just why did it happen? "I think its a very strange, but hopefully it's one-off incident that unfortunately took place here in Oswaldtwistle.
Absy, 55, who works at Decorware said: "I just saw the news on Facebook, it's all very sad. "I'm sure it will have an impact on the local community as it is such a freak incident."
Jill, 45, Pharmacist at Oswaldtwistle Pharmacy said: "It's a tragedy isn't it? Of course people have been speculating over how it actually happened but it's just sad news. "Whoever the man was, if he was from Oswaldtwistle or not, the news will hit the town hard." John, 32, another Oswaldtwistle resident said: "Being at such early hours as well as right at the station was definitely shocking. "I hope the person involved can be identified soon to give people some peace of mind. "It's just something you'd never expect as Oswaldtwistle is always a quiet and peaceful town."