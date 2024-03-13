Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community has reacted in shock after a man died after he was engulfed in flames at a railway station. Emergency services were called to Church and Oswaldtwistle Station at 6.27am after panicked 999 calls reporting the tragic incident.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were deployed but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The station was closed and rail services suspended while the emergency responded unfolded.

The station has since been cleared with police believing the incident to be non-suspicious.

People in Oswaldtwistle said the incident was a 'tragedy' and 'something you could never expect'.

Sadness at the Oswaldtwistle Railway Station after a man died after being engulfed in flames

Dave, 62, a local resident said: "My first reaction to the news was just why did it happen? "I think its a very strange, but hopefully it's one-off incident that unfortunately took place here in Oswaldtwistle.

Sign up for our free newsletters now "My thoughts go out to his family because it's truly an awful way to pass." Absy, 55, who works at Decorware said: "I just saw the news on Facebook, it's all very sad. "I'm sure it will have an impact on the local community as it is such a freak incident."

