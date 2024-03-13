Person on fire dies after tragic incident at Church and Oswaldtwistle railway station
A man has died after he was found 'on fire' at a railway station in Lancashire this morning.
Emergency services were called to Church and Oswaldtwistle station at 6.27am after panicked 999 calls reporting the tragic incident.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were deployed but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The station was closed and rail services suspended while the emergency responded unfolded.
Forensic officers have completed their initial investigation and British Transport Police say the incident is believed to be non-suspicious.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to Church and Oswaldtwistle station at 6.27am this morning following reports of a person on fire at the location.
"The person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The platform was closed whilst forensic officers carried out an initial investigation of the scene. The station reopened at 10.35am.
"The incident is believed to be non-suspicious."