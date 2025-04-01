Comedian Paddy McGuinness shares embarassing - but funny! - health story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness has shared a rather embarassing but hilarious health misunderstanding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

51-year-old Paddy enjoyed performing his Nearly There stand up show at the Opera House in Blackpool on Saturday night.

But what fans might not know is that a health issue nearly lead to him cancelling his shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully a trip to the doctors meant the father of three was able to let the show go on, but the remedy did not go without a rather embarassing incident that he has now shared with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram over the weekend, Paddy - who claims Bolton will always be in Lancashire- shared a video of himself in the bath with his 2.1 million followers which he captioned “Trigger warning‼️ The following video is over 2 minutes long. #doxycycline”

Starting the video, Paddy said: “Oh, I've had a bad chest infection the last few days. It came from nowhere, so yesterday morning, honestly, I thought ‘I'm going to cancel a couple of tour nights in’. I've not cancelled a tour night ever due to illness. I don't think so.”

Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness too to Instagram to share an embarassing health story. | Getty/Instagram

The Boltonian then goes on to explain how the remedy to his illness lead to an issue of a very different kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I went to the doctors yesterday morning. Thank the Lord. I said, ‘look doctor, I've got nine tour dates left. I need to get through them. I can't cancel them. Give me the strongest killer antibiotics you can get.’ He said ‘don't worry, I've got your back... you're only going to need six ofthese because they're really strong... take two straight away’. I said, no problem doctor.

“I went to the pharmacy. I live in a little village. The pharmacy there, I know them, they know my family. I get all the kids stuff from there, lovely. Gave the lady my prescription. She took it away. She tapped away, looked at the screen, looked up at me, looked at the screen again, looked up at me. I thought ‘what's up with that?’ Anyhow, while I'm stood there, I thought ‘I wonder what they are, these tablets’. Got my phone out, tapped into Google. First thing that came up, ‘cure for chlamydia’. Cure for chlamydia?!I've got a bloody chest infection! Oh my God, my name will be dirt in the village.

“Doxycycline... Apparently they kill everything but chlamydia is the first one and before the Mail Online go into a meltdown with all the bull**** clickbaits, I've not got chlamydia! I've got a bloody chest infection.”

In the comments, fans seemed to find the anecodate as funny as one of the comedian’s stand up gags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “You’ll be on the village facebook group before you know it 🤣”

A doctor then said: "LOL @mcguinness.paddy don’t worry we also give it for a lot of skin conditions including acne looool"

TV personality Melvyn Downes, star of SAS Who Dares Wins, also commented a string of laughing emojis.