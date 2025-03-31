23 celebrities coming to Lancashire in April, inc Lou Sanders, Joe McElderry & a Strictly Come Dancing star

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:11 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this April? Well here are all the celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From top comedians like Iain Stirling and Lou Sanders to singers like Joe McElderry or dancers like Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzman, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 23 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in April here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on TicketMaster and Eventim.

Take a look at 23 of the celebrities coming to Lancashire in April

1. Celebs coming to Lancashire in April

Take a look at 23 of the celebrities coming to Lancashire in April | Various

The singer brings her new show tour to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 1

2. Gabrielle

The singer brings her new show tour to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 1 | Neil Cross

The author brings a show called ‘Labyrinth Live: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 1

3. Kate Mosse

The author brings a show called ‘Labyrinth Live: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 1 | Getty Images

The actress performs in Shirley Valentine at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between April 1 - April 5

4. Mina Anwar

The actress performs in Shirley Valentine at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between April 1 - April 5 | submit

