Following a run of sold-out dates across the UK last year, the 50-year-old tenor from Fleetwood announced in November that he will be heading back out on a UK tour in summer 2024.

Now, due to phenomenal demand, Alfie has added five extra dates to his huge UK tour, one of which will take place in Blackpool.

Lancashire singer Alfie Boe is now bringing his tour to Blackpool. Credit: Steve Schofield

What is the tour?

Called 'Encore', the show follows the release of his Top 10 charting album Open Arms - The Symphonic Songbook, released in October.

The father of two will be playing some fan-favourite songs – including classical hits and musical theatre numbers – as well as a number of covers akin to his latest album which saw him rework versions of rock’s finest tracks such as Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and Bryan Adams’ ‘Summer of ‘69.

So far 10 out of the original 13 dates have sold-out!

When is Alfie coming to Blackpool?

The Fleetwood star is bringing his show to the Blackpool Opera House on Friday, July 5- it will now be the finale event to the tour.

Tickets for his Blackpool show go on sale on Thursday, March 28 at 10:00am.

Where else is the tour going?

Thu, May 30: Ipswich, Regent (sold out)

Sat, June 1: Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre (sold out)

Sun, June 2: Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre (sold out)

Tue, June 4: Perth, Concert Hall (sold out)

Wed, June 5: Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Sage 1 (sold out)

Fri, June 6: Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (sold out)

Sat, June 8: Eastbourne, Congress Theatre (sold out)

Mon, June 10: Guildford, G Live (sold out)

Tue, June 11: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Thu, June 13: Cardiff, New Theatre (sold out)

Fri, June 14: Bristol, Beacon (sold out)

Sun, June 16: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Mon, June 17: London, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

NEW SHOWS

Sun, June 30: Skegness Embassy Theatre

Mon, July 1: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wed, July 3: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls

Thu, July 4: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre