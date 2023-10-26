News you can trust since 1886
Cocktails and small plates bar gets ready to open at former Bartley's Bar in Longridge

A bar in Longridge is getting ready to serve up cocktails and small plates after taking over the former Bartley's Bar site.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read
Aptly named Mrs Sippy, the bar will be housed on 60, 62 Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, and is in the process of having a complete refurbishment.

The bar, which will serve up an array of cocktails and small plates is taking over from the former Longridge bar Bartleys owned by former Rock FM and Evoke nightclub DJ Mark Freejack which closed its doors after three years in August.

Announcing the news with a teaser on their Mrs Sippy Facebook page, they said: “Get excited for something new Longridge – Mrs Sippy.

A bar in Longridge is getting ready to serve up cocktails and small plates after taking over the former Bartley's Bar site. Mrs Sippy announced on their Facebook page that they would be opening before Christmas and are currently undergoing a complete refurbishmentA bar in Longridge is getting ready to serve up cocktails and small plates after taking over the former Bartley's Bar site. Mrs Sippy announced on their Facebook page that they would be opening before Christmas and are currently undergoing a complete refurbishment
"Delicious cocktails, sumptuous small plates and a completely refurbished new venue. Opening pre-Christmas.”

They added: “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Mrs Sippy. A brand new bar and dining experience for Longridge. Having moved back to the UK from Sydney for family reasons, we had been searching since our arrival for the right location to launch our new business…and when we saw the “Bar For Rent” sign going up in the window at 60-62 Berry Lane (the old Bartley’s Bar), we knew we had found our place.

“Proudly independent and living locally, we are continuing the commitment, confidence and investment into Longridge as so many other small businesses have done so well. Currently we’re in the midst of a complete renovation, using all local trades, who are already blowing our mind with their commitment and skill to bring our vision to life in a very tight timeframe."

Bartley’s announced their closure on July 26 this year holding a ‘Final Bartleys Weekender’ and announcing to their Facebook followers: “After 3 years its time to move on to our next nightime adventure.”Bartley’s announced their closure on July 26 this year holding a ‘Final Bartleys Weekender’ and announcing to their Facebook followers: “After 3 years its time to move on to our next nightime adventure.”
“Thank you in advance for your support Longridge and we can’t wait to welcome you through the doors of Mrs Sippy very soon.”

The team are also on the look out for staff. Anyone interested should email: [email protected].

