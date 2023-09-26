Halloween decorations including ‘dead’ body from milk cartons spotted at Moor Road Chorley as houses light up for the spooky season
Witches, ‘dead’ bodies and huge spider webs have all been spotted by excited children and passersby after three neighbours decided to provide the chill factor early. Laura Birchall of number 145, Melissa Alston, 143 and Tracey Ellison, 141, have all dedicated over 60 hours’ work to decorate their homes in time for Halloween.
Laura, 32, told the Post: “Myself and my two neighbours have done a Halloween display as all our houses are joined and it has got a lot of attention from the public. My children love Halloween, we celebrate it more than Christmas.
"Some people say it’s too early but we are doing it for the children and to make them happy so why not do it early.”
A dead body made out of milk cartons is just one of many frightening images. Take a look at some of the spooktacular pictures.