Halloween decorations including ‘dead’ body from milk cartons spotted at Moor Road Chorley as houses light up for the spooky season

If you are after an early Halloween scare venture down to Moor Road in Chorley where you will notice some spooky goings on at a number of houses.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST

Witches, ‘dead’ bodies and huge spider webs have all been spotted by excited children and passersby after three neighbours decided to provide the chill factor early. Laura Birchall of number 145, Melissa Alston, 143 and Tracey Ellison, 141, have all dedicated over 60 hours’ work to decorate their homes in time for Halloween.

Laura, 32, told the Post: “Myself and my two neighbours have done a Halloween display as all our houses are joined and it has got a lot of attention from the public. My children love Halloween, we celebrate it more than Christmas.

"Some people say it’s too early but we are doing it for the children and to make them happy so why not do it early.”

A dead body made out of milk cartons is just one of many frightening images. Take a look at some of the spooktacular pictures.

1. Moor Road Chorley homes get a Halloween makeover

The residents have decorated their homes much to the delight of children and passersby

2. Moor Road Chorley homes get a Halloween makeover

The residents have decorated their homes much to the delight of children and passersby

Enter at your own peril ....

3. Moor Road Chorley homes get a Halloween makeover

Enter at your own peril ....

That's one eery window

4. Moor Road Chorley homes get a Halloween makeover

That's one eery window

