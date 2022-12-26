Christmas Day babies: Meet some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 25
Meet the adorable newborns who were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in Preston.
Christmas is a time for family and never more so for those welcoming new arrivals on the very special day.
Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day at Royal Preston Hospital arrived at 8.52am.
Baby Archie weighed in at 6lb 13oz when he was born to parents Hannah Dowd and Dominic McElhone from Preston.
At 5.58pm, a baby boy was born to Catterall parents Emily and Ryan Cothliff, who had not yet decided on his name when our photographer arrived.
The bundle of joy weighed in at 7lb 8oz.
Around one and a half hours later, baby Zakariya – who weighed in at 5lb 6oz – was born at 7.34pm to mother Sabrina Ali and father Murad from Preston.
At 11.45pm, baby Layla was born to parents Dr Abdullahi Giza and Rahmat Loko from Preston.
She weighed in at 6lb 5oz.