Christmas is a time for family and never more so for those welcoming new arrivals on the very special day.

Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day at Royal Preston Hospital arrived at 8.52am.

Baby Archie weighed in at 6lb 13oz when he was born to parents Hannah Dowd and Dominic McElhone from Preston.

Parents Dr Abdullahi Giza (left) and Rahmat Loko (right) with baby Layla

At 5.58pm, a baby boy was born to Catterall parents Emily and Ryan Cothliff, who had not yet decided on his name when our photographer arrived.

The bundle of joy weighed in at 7lb 8oz.

Around one and a half hours later, baby Zakariya – who weighed in at 5lb 6oz – was born at 7.34pm to mother Sabrina Ali and father Murad from Preston.

Baby Zakariya was born to parents Sabrina Ali and Murad Ali from Preston

At 11.45pm, baby Layla was born to parents Dr Abdullahi Giza and Rahmat Loko from Preston.

She weighed in at 6lb 5oz.

Catterall parents Emily and Ryan Cothliff with their new baby boy, who they not yet chosen a name for

