The team of volunteers at the Foxton Centre behind the Christmas day drop in.

The Foxton centre has been open for 53 years, 365 days a year and continues serving the growing population of people struggling. Christmas day seemed a welcome break for a hard hit community of people who are feeling the extreme and brutal battle of what feels like endless austerity.

A season of giving, we all feel inclined to help those less fortunate around Christmas, but speaking with volunteers at the centre, they say Christmas is an ‘easy period’ for them, it’s the rest of the year people are really feeling the pinch.

John Parkinson volunteer from the Foxton Centre said: “90% of our donations come in December. But the homeless are still in need the other 364 days a year, it’s the wet Tuesday in Febuary when everyone is skint that we need that same help given too.”

The food was served from 11am-2pm to allow anyone without a place to go on Christmas to have a hot meal.

Inviting those off the streets for a hot Christmas dinner, the volunteers pulled out all the stops to ensure that the day was filled with care and compassion for people struggling, Chef Saf Mashhadi came to cook for the homeless this year serving up a delicous turkey tea.

Saf said: “We want to make the day as homely as possible, as ironic as it sounds, we put our heart and soul into these meals preparing over the last few days. I wanted to come and cook some proper food for them.”

The centre located on Knowsley Street in Avenham, Preston, was open from 11am until 2pm for rough sleepers, with outreach volunteer Paddy Holt taking to the streets of Preston in the rain throughout the morning to ensure that the message was out there for anyone who wanted to come by.

Anthony Richards, support worker at the centre said: “It’s really sporadic, engagement can be really tricky as the people we are trying to reach don’t have phones or ways to find out what we are doing. The most effective way is old school word-of-mouth.”

The food served made by a volunteer who is a chef by trade.

From being at the centre, it was obvious the bond and respect between the volunteers and those who had come for Christmas. The day wasn’t a one-off contribution, there was a friendship earned from gratitude for those who show their generosity the other 364 days of the year.

Andy, aged 52, had been an army veteran for 15 years before he became homeless. Suffering from PTSD, he struggled cope and find work leading him to fall into a life on the streets. He has relied on the kindness and support from the Foxton Centre for three years and is spending his Christmas with those who he now sees as family.

Andy said: “They’ve given me everything I have. It’s the best charity in the world. The Foxton Centre don’t give up on you, if something doesn’t work the first time they try something else.”

The team at the centre gave their time, resources and compassion to make Christmas day special for those without a home. Along with donations from the people of Preston, the Foxton Centre runs off business grants, council support and inherited money from those who recognise the invaluable work they do.

The Foxton Centre on Knowsley Street sign inside reads: 'We are here.'

You too can make a difference by visiting https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/Foxton2022 to make a donation online or make a donation by cheque addressed to The Foxton Centre or cash given in to the office.