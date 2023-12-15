With all the eating, drinking and gift-giving over the festive period, you might be wondering how to dispose of all the extra waste.

The Christmas holidays are a time when many services tend to wind down, and bin collection is no different.

Here are the changes to bin collection dates and service provision over the festive period.

Preston City Council bin collection changes

Preston City Council has confirmed that while most bin collections will remain unaffected, there is the possibility of some changes on the following dates:

Monday 25 December 2023.

Tuesday 26 December 2023.

Monday 1 January 2024.

If your property is affected by the Christmas period, your bin will be stickered to notify you of any collection changes.

Garden waste collections will stop on Friday, December 15 and will start again on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Chorley Council bin collection changes

The council is advising Chorley residents to check using their online tool.

South Ribble Council bin collection changes

If it should be your GREY bin collection on:

Monday 25 December – it will be on Wednesday 27 December.

Tuesday 26 December – it will be on Thursday 28 December.

Monday 1 January – it will be on Tuesday 2 January.

All other grey bin collections will remain as normal over the Christmas period.

If it should be your RECYCLING collection on:

Friday 22 December – Saturday 23 December.

Monday 25 December – Friday 22 December.

Tuesday 26 December – Wednesday 27 December.

Wednesday 27 December – Thursday 28 December.

Thursday 28 December – Friday 29 December.

Friday 29 December – Saturday 30 December.

Monday 1 January – Tuesday 2 January.

Tuesday 2 January – Wednesday 3 January.

Wednesday 3 January – Thursday 4 January.

Thursday 4 January – Friday 5 January.