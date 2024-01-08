Christine McGuinness launches lifestyle range with B&M: when does it go live and what does it include?
Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness has announced a new business venture with leading bargain retail brand B&M.
Last week, 35-year-old Christine McGuinness teased that she had an exciting year ahead as the model turned TV star shared an Instagram video featuring snapshots from her 2024 adventures.
Off the back of this, Christine has now announced her first offical adventure of the year, in the form of a new business partnership with the retail brand B&M.
Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, January 7), Christine shared a video with her 721k followers featuring herself preparing for various different shoots using a range of lifestyle products all bearing the same bright coloured packaging.
In the caption, the mum of three said: “I am really excited to announce my brand new 'LIFESTYLE' range with @bm_stores available in store from 17th January
“I have been working on this for the last 12 months, choosing everything from the fragrance, ingredients, and packaging to create the perfect products including supplements, body, skin and hair care to promote beauty from the inside out.
“All at affordable prices”
Christine's ex-husband,comedian Paddy McGuinness with whom she shares, 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old Felicity, commented multiple clapping emoji's under her post.
Loose Woman star Denise Welch meanwhile commented "My favourite store!!!! Fabulous!!!" and TV star/footballer Chelcee Grimes said: "My football bag is sorted for next season"
Although no more information is available regarding the range, in the video Christine can be seen holding her own branded body polish, body oil and lip gloss, as well as at least four more bottled items and some gummy sweets.