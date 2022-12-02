Organised by Chorley Council, the popular festive attraction is set to open on Friday, December 9, to welcome thousands of people into the town.

As well as a real 60ft x 40ft real ice rink, the Winter Wonderland, sponsored by Market Walk, will also feature children’s ride such as the Alpine fun house, Teacup Ride, Mini Train Ride and Hook-a-Santa plus Betty’s Tipis will return with their magical Christmas Tipi serving delicious food and drink. Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “The Winter Wonderland is always really popular with all ages and is just one of the things happening in Chorley this Christmas to provide great things to do and to generate footfall to support local businesses. Visitors to the Winter Wonderland may also do some shopping while in Chorley at our fabulous independent shops, market stalls, high street favourites or maybe visit one of the fantastic restaurants or entertainment venues.”

Chorley's Winter Wonderland will return to the town centre next Friday (December 9)

The Winter Wonderland will return to last year’s location on Cleveland Street car park, opposite the Town Hall and will be open every day, except Christmas Day, from 9 December – 2 January. The ice rink is priced at £6 per skater or £20 for a family of four and £3 per skater for Cub Club and those part of a school/community group bookings, and will offer a variety of sessions. Payment on entry is required for all sessions. Ice skates and other equipment provided

To make way for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street carpark will be closed from 30 November until 7 January. Information on alternative car parks can be found HERE

In addition to the Winter Wonderland, visitors to Chorley can see ice sculptures in the town centre on December 10 and 17, with a demonstration by the sculptor on 17 December, outside the covered market. Plus, look out for details of live music in the town centre to get everyone in the festive mood.

The popular amusements are also back

