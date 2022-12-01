The new £11m business and industrial hub located at Strawberry Meadows Business Park officially opened this month. The facility comprises a mix of office and light industrial space ranging from small 500 sq ft units providing a multitude of uses through to larger 5,000 sq ft units. Of the 33 units available 17 are allocated with 15 already occupied by businesses.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: "The new space is high-spec and really attractive to businesses wanting to expand or call Chorley home. Already we have 15 businesses from a wide range of industries in the hub, some new to Chorley and some who have expanded into larger spaces. This project will bring a raft of benefits to the borough including job opportunities and the additional income will allow us to invest in our much-needed services. If there are businesses out there interested in taking space, please get in touch and the team will be able to talk through your options."

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2.25m of funding for the project has been awarded to the council from Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Getting Building Fund. The Getting Building Fund, which was launched by the government in 2020, is a £900 million funding programme established to kick start shovel-ready infrastructure projects which support economic recovery. Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: "Developments such as Strawberry Meadows are vital to the local economy. They can help to attract new businesses into areas like Chorley and can offer existing firms the facilities they need to expand. The development complements the nearby Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, adding to Chorley’s offering as a centre for growth.

Pictured at the opening: Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lindsay Smith from Showcase PSR and Martin Whittle, Business Development Manager from John Turner Construction.

“Supporting business scale-up in this way is highlighted as a key driver within our recently published Lancashire Digital Strategy, which sets the ambition for Lancashire to be the fastest growing digital economy in the UK by 2035.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Contractor, John Turner Construction, was appointed to work with Chorley Council to deliver the development. Lancashire received an allocation of £34.1m for 10 projects which will create jobs and invest in much needed infrastructure improvements, helping the county recover and bounce back quicker from the pandemic.

To find out more CLICK HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new business and industrial hub located at Strawberry Meadows Business Park. The £11m facility comprises a mix of office and light industrial space ranging from small 500 sq ft units providing a multitude of uses through to larger 5,000 sq ft units