Owner of Market Street store KT Boutique, Karen Todd, 47, has organised a charity night next Thursday (October 20) to be held at the Lancastrian Suite in Chorley Town Hall,

TV personality and former ITV star Leanne Brown, 45, will once again be showcasing her new children's range Conscious Children in a bid to help raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Owner of KT Boutique Karen Todd, 47, said it is amazing for the store and Chorley to have a celebrity visit.

She said: "Leanne will be there with her collection and is also modeling and we’ve got pop up shops from lots of local businesses. It should be an amazing event.

"I met Leanne through my best friend Sophie Baines who, after battling cancer, met Leanne through their love of health and well-being.

“With our love of fashion and empowering women in business, l am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Leanne.

"Her Conscious Children Collection has recently been launched and it works perfectly in sync with our collections at K T Boutique. This will be the first of various events we have planned together.”

Although only in it's infancy, having opening last September, the women’s fashion store continues to grow in popularity with an ethos of affordable 'Fashion for Everyone'.

Karen added: "I want to try and inspire and empower my teenage daughters to be independent, strong individuals and have the latest fashion at my fingertips as it is definitely my obsession.

"This will be the first of various events we have planned together and I would also like to specialise in kidswear at some point."

Music will be provided on the night by Just Giorge, with pop up shops including Bee's Country Kitchen, Tropic Skincare, Reeds Refillery and many more.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with a catwalk show taking centre stage at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event are priced at £5 which can be purchased in store and will include a glass of fizz or non-alcoholic alternative on arrival.

