Crime Scene Investigators were called to the club in Chapel Lane on Sunday morning (October 9) but the full details of the incident have not been made available at this stage.

The club is staying tight-lipped about what happened but a post on its Facebook page reassured members that ‘everyone is safe”.

Club manager Jen Williams said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the club will not be open today.

"I don't want to go into too much detail but I know news travels fast. I just want you all to know we are doing everything physically possible to get our club back open ASAP!

"Nobody was hurt, everyone is safe and that is all that matters.

"We'll be back open as soon as we can.”

