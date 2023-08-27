It has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award, meaning that it is in the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. Formerly Certificate of Excellence, the Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, meaning that public opinion helped Astley Hall win the certification.

One of the many Tripadvisor reviews described Astley Hall as ‘an amazing place’ with ‘lots of interesting items and impressive ceilings’.

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We are delighted that Astley Hall has received this certification and best of all, it’s based on visitor reviews and ratings. We know Astley Hall is special, so we’re delighted to know our visitors think so too, which has led to this recognition.

“Over recent years the Hall has benefitted from significant council investment, to preserve it for future generations and to enhance the visitor experience, which visitors are enjoying and recommending to others. If you haven’t visited Astley Hall and Park, it’s well worth a visit for a great day – and please don’t forget to leave us a review!”