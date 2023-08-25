News you can trust since 1886
Best holiday trip ideas in Lancashire: 18 of the top things to do this bank holiday weekend

If you’re looking for something to do in the summer holidays that won’t break the bank, Lancashire has loads of great places to visit.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST

The weather might not be what we had all hoped for but that shouldn’t deter you from getting out and about. From beach and lochfront towns to ancient castles and beautiful nature spots, this is why we have put together 18 of the best spots for your next trip.

Why not try go karting, a nice walk or even inmake a splash in a pool in and around Lancashire this bank holiday weekend

1. Bank holiday trip ideas in Lancashire

Why not try go karting, a nice walk or even inmake a splash in a pool in and around Lancashire this bank holiday weekend Photo: UGC

Take a trip to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley and be at one with nature. There's also a brilliant play area for the little ones and a coffee shop to replenish your energy

2. Nature Trail

Take a trip to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley and be at one with nature. There's also a brilliant play area for the little ones and a coffee shop to replenish your energy Photo: UGC

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has a splash park for a fun day out with the family

3. Happy Mount Park

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has a splash park for a fun day out with the family Photo: UGC

Why not try some wacky driving at TeamSport Go Karting in Bamber Bridge Preston

4. Go Karting

Why not try some wacky driving at TeamSport Go Karting in Bamber Bridge Preston Photo: UGC

