Chorley Wildcats – a group that has met for nearly 20 years at Chorley All Seasons Leisure Centre to offer children with special needs and disabilities the chance to try sporting activities in a safe environment, is asking for the public’s help in finding a sponsor to help cover the costs. The group, who meet every Saturday from 9am to 11am are claiming that Chorley Council who have taken over the running of the centre from Active Nation are asking for £96 to cover hall costs for loss of trade at peak times. However, the council said they have offered the group an additional time slot free of charge which they have refused.

Fundraising co-ordinator for the group Hilary Lythgoe told the Post that if a sponsor was not found then it would be impossible to continue as they could not pay the £96 a week fee for their time slot. She said: “We have been at the Leisure Centre for 20 years and we have only paid what we take over the door. Each child pays £3 per session. The centre was run by Active Nation but went back into Chorley Council last year. We explained that we were a self funded club and that the £96 a week fee for the hall that is used two hours a week was too high for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley Wildcats (pictured) - a group that helps children with disabilities at All Seasons Leisure Club in Chorley is in danger of stopping after a time slot dispute with the council which they claim is costing them £96 a week

“They have offered us an alternative time slot but this is unsuitable due to things such as family commitments and medical needs. As you can imagine this is something the club cannot sustain really at any time, but even more so during the cost of living crisis. We are hoping to attract a potential sponsor if we’re to continue to pay this fee.”

Councillor Bev Murray, Executive Member of Chorley Council (Early Intervention) said: “Wildcats have a slot with us on a Saturday morning and we don’t charge them for the slot in order to support their group. This slot is peak-time and we are turning down enquiries for paid hire and the additional income from hire slots would help us to continue to support groups like Wildcats by continuing to offer them free hire of the facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We appreciate that cost is really important to groups like this so we have offered Chorley Wildcats their pick of any off-peak slot over the weekend, where they can have the hall free of charge, however they have opted to keep their existing peak-time slot, knowing it would mean they would need to start paying for it."