Chorley planning: these are the latest applications to be granted or denied including works to a listed building

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission, denied or are still being decided upon.

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:59 BST

Take a look at the 8 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

Planning permission has been refused by the council to remove condition number three of an application submitted by Early Birds Nursery for a portacabin for staff

1. Early Birds Nursery, Coppull

Planning permission has been refused by the council to remove condition number three of an application submitted by Early Birds Nursery for a portacabin for staff Photo: Google Maps

An application submitted by a Pear Tree Road homeowner for a single storey, rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, is awaiting a decision

2. Pear Tree Road, Croston

An application submitted by a Pear Tree Road homeowner for a single storey, rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

An application for the erection of a detached garage and replacement of integral garage door with windows to facilitate the conversion of integral garage to habitable room, is still being decided on by the council

3. Balshaw Villa, Balshaw Lane, Euxton

An application for the erection of a detached garage and replacement of integral garage door with windows to facilitate the conversion of integral garage to habitable room, is still being decided on by the council Photo: Google Maps

A notification of intention to install a 19m high telecommunications mast for the provision of broadband and wireless is currently awaiting a decision

4. Chorley Business And Technology Centre, Euxton

A notification of intention to install a 19m high telecommunications mast for the provision of broadband and wireless is currently awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps

