Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission, denied or are still being decided upon.
1. Early Birds Nursery, Coppull
Planning permission has been refused by the council to remove condition number three of an application submitted by Early Birds Nursery for a portacabin for staff Photo: Google Maps
2. Pear Tree Road, Croston
An application submitted by a Pear Tree Road homeowner for a single storey, rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory, is awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps
3. Balshaw Villa, Balshaw Lane, Euxton
An application for the erection of a detached garage and replacement of integral garage door with windows to facilitate the conversion of integral garage to habitable room, is still being decided on by the council Photo: Google Maps
4. Chorley Business And Technology Centre, Euxton
A notification of intention to install a 19m high telecommunications mast for the provision of broadband and wireless is currently awaiting a decision Photo: Google Maps