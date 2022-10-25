Alex Macpherson has been presented with a British Citizen Youth award for his fundraising for young people's charity Rainbow Hub. The British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) In association with Specsavers recognises individuals aged 18 and under, that positively impact others and highlights the positive aspects of multi-cultural communities, schools and places of education, community groups and charities throughout the UK. He was presented with his Medal of Honour by Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers and Patron of the BCA. Despite having severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects all of his limbs meaning he uses a wheelchair and has 24/7 care, kind-hearted Alex who has also received a Gold Blue Peter Badge, has raised over £16,000 to help others. The funds Alex has raised have positively impacted the disabled community at Rainbow Hub - as they have helped the charity to provide specialist services to children and young people with disabilities, to help them develop their capabilities, achieve their potential and live more fulfilled lives. His efforts have also inspired others, both at Rainbow Hub and further afield, giving everyone a 'feel good' and 'can do' attitude. Although Alex struggles with pain he plans to continue with his fundraising to help his friends at Rainbow Hub.

A spokesperson for Rainbow Hub said: "Rainbow Hub send their congratulations to Alex on his award. He is an amazing young man and we are very proud of his achievements and grateful for all that he and his family do for Rainbow Hub."

Chorley teenager Alex Macpherson, 16, who suffers with cerebral palsy, has been presented with a British Citizen Youth award for his fundraising of over £16,000 for young people's charity Rainbow Hub. He is pictured with singer Kimberley Wyatt (left) and Dame Mary Perkins (right)

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its eighth year, has today honoured 25 young people from across the UK that have made a difference in their communities and to society. Each inspirational young person received The British Citizen Youth Award Medal of Honour, presented at The Palace of Westminster where the official presentation ceremony was held. Each young medalist has the opportunity to use the post-nominals BCyA as a legacy of their achievements and commitment to others.

Hosting the event today was singer and actress, Kimberly Wyatt who is also a Patron of The British Citizen Youth Award, who said: “Many of these kids have faced turmoil in their own lives yet still choose to be selfless and help others. I applaud you and your families for your hard work and dedication. You are the future, and your brilliant endeavours will make a difference!”

Dame Mary Perkins, Patron of the BCA added: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals. These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward. This Medal ceremony is a great opportunity to shine a light on what they do and give them the recognition they so thoroughly deserve. They are the nation's true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”

Rainbow Hub, based in Mawdesley, is a non-profit charity which provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or brain injury.

