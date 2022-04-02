Alex, 16, who has celebral palsy – a lifelong condition which affects movement and co-ordination, has been awarded the rare and prestigious Gold Blue Peter badge in recognition of his outstanding achievements raising funds for Rainbow Hub – the Mawdesley charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

This honour is only given to a few extraordinary young people each year who have completed inspirational challenges.

Alex has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties due to HIE (Hypoxic Ischaemic Encephalopathy) or oxygen starvation at birth and his parents were told he might never walk, talk, sit or eat.

From left: Karen Macpherson with son Alex and Shelley Cuff from the Rainbow Hub

He has been using the services at Rainbow Hub where he started attending conductive education sessions when he was two years old. With their help he has learnt to drink and eat a little; hold up his head; sit briefly on his own and take a few steps with help - things we all take for granted.

He has also learnt to communicate and still attends communication sessions at the charity; loves music and strumming on his guitar.

This amazing young man has learnt to pedal a trike on his own; goes surfing every summer and skiing regularly. He has taken on numerous challenges to raise funds for Rainbow Hub including specific targets in the annual Rainbow Ramble.

Alex Macpherson with his Blue Peter Badge

Over the years, Alex has raised more than £16,000, and was voted JustGiving Young Fundraiser of the Year in 2019.

His mother Karen said: “We are so proud of everything that Alex had achieved. We were given the very worst news when he was born but he is fantastic and works so hard to meet every challenge with the help of Rainbow Hub.

"Receiving the Gold Blue Peter badge is wonderful and recognises everything he has achieved.”

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive of the Rainbow Hub added: “Alex is an amazing character and a real super hero. We are absolutely delighted he has received this award which is so well deserved.”