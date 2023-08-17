A-level results day: 19 pics from Runshaw College, Cardinal Newman College, and Hutton CofE Grammar School
Hundreds of pupils from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are celebrating receiving their A-level, T-level and BTEC results today (Thursday, August 17.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST
After months – even years – of hardwork, pupils have finally found out the results of their efforts, and they should all be very proud.
The Post photographer visited some schools in the area to capture the jubilant scenes.
Take a look below at some of the most succesful students from across our region.
