A special education school in Chorley where ‘pupils delight in attending’ has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ for a fourth time.

Oliver House School, Hall Gate, in Chorley has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted in its latest inspection, making it the fourth consecutive rating for the school, since its first in 2016.

The areas inspected between October 10-12 were the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and Sixth-form provision.

Inspectors did not identify a single improvement area, but instead praised how ‘parents, carers and pupils described the support that they have received through the school as lifechanging’.

Specialist school Oliver House in Chorley has retained its 'Outstanding' title for a fourth time after a recent Ofsted visit

They went on to praise how ‘leaders at all levels have created a unique learning environment in which pupils flourish’ and said: “Pupils delight in attending this unique school. They feel highly valued and appreciated. Pupils’ many individual talents and achievements are celebrated.”

Inspectors also praised Oliver House School’s ‘incredibly clear vision of what the curriculum should look like for all its pupils’, calling the team ‘outwardly facing and exceptionally reflective when designing and implementing bespoke curriculums to meet the needs of its pupils, all of whom have SEND.’ (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).

Oliver House School, which is part of Aspris Children’s Services, is an independent specialist school forboys and girls aged 6 to 19 who have mild, moderate and severe autism and associated complex learning needs, behaviours that may challenge and/or associated anxiety.

Inspectors said the school has ‘meticulously identified the key knowledge that it wants pupils to learn’ and that ‘teachers use their expertise to break down learning into specific, achievable goals for each pupil’ and ‘place no limits on pupils’ achievement’.

Inspectors also detailed the tailored approach for different age groups at Oliver House School, noting that ‘there is an exceptional focus on preparation for later life’ which ‘ensures that all students have positive destinations following their time at this school’ and that ‘pupils are exceedingly well prepared to communicate in their future lives.’

John Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Aspris Education, said: “Oliver House School has set the benchmark for how an aspirational school should operate with this fantastic Ofsted report.

"It’s one of the most positive reports I have ever seen and is testament to the dedication of the team at Oliver House who are all so committed to providing outstanding outcomes to the wonderful pupils who thrive at the school.”

Lisa Sharrock, Head of Education at Oliver House School, added: “It is a real privilege to lead an outstanding autism provision. The staff team do a phenomenal job in supporting young people with autism (and associated complex needs) to make remarkable progress in all areas.