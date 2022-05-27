The Year 8s boys' team at Holy Cross High School came first in the the All About STEM and Bright Future’s Programme where they had to design a new sustainable product and decided to choose a bar of shampoo which they named Bebar.

Ciaran Hartley, Alex Smith, Ethan Sowden and Joseph Prescott researched their product under the watchful eye of science teacher Katie Lowe.

Architect in the making Alex said: “I was really shocked we won.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holy Cross boys' winning idea was a shampoo bar called Bebar

"We decided to look at shampoo and started first looking at the packaging and we were going to make it liquid with a dispenser.

“We researched corn starch packaging so it’s biodegradable and environmentally friendly and added wax to make it waterproof.”

Ciaran added: “We then decided it would better to be concentrated and solid and so we decided to have a bar of shampoo which you can snap off and use. It also means less water will be used and less waste."

Ethan, who wants to be a surgeon, said: “We were surprised when they said we had won as Holy Cross have never won before.”

The Holy Cross girls group came up with an eco-friendly face mask

Joseph has aspirations of being an NFL player but says he also loves sciences.

The Unilever judges praised the boys’ idea as: ‘A professional presentation on the sustainable shampoo ‘Bebar’ with in-depth ingredient research.

“The boys also considered impaired consumers during their design process.

“It was a really thorough presentation, they thought everything through and used data to back it up. We were blown away.”

The Holy Cross girls group came up with an eco-friendly face mask and were also praised by the judges for their idea.

Miss Lowe said: ‘I am really proud of what both teams have achieved. They both came up with some really innovative ideas and put in lots of time and effort into their projects.’