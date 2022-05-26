The members only leisure facility has been approved by the city council in a former farm building in Barton.

The scheme to convert part of the unit at Hill Top Farm off Jepps Lane got the backing of planning officers despite three letters of objection from residents.

Concerns were raised about increased traffic on Jepps Lane and the width of an unlit access track.

The gym will be opened at Hill Top Farm off Jepps Lane, Barton.

But officers felt the gym would not cause any undue issues with vehicles and approved the plans subject to a number of conditions.

The opening hours are anticipated to be 5am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 6am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday. The gym will create three full-time jobs.

A planning report to the council said the gym would not have an adverse impact on neighbours because the nearest house was more than 110-metres away.

Hill Top Farm became a timber yard in the sixties and has since been used as a builders' yard and for storage.

"The facility would be a female only indoor gym and it is anticipated to be a member only club," said the report.

"Given that the current use (of the unit) is unrestricted by hours of operation the addition of the gym will have no adverse impact on the neighbouring residents."

The report said the sports venue would prove to be a local facility.