Roadworks near me: these are the Chorley road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks are scheduled to take place across Chorley this week.

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:30 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

For the full list CLICK HERE.

A number of roadworks will take place from today in Chorley

1. Chorley roadworks starting this week

A number of roadworks will take place from today in Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: May 4 - 9

2. Carr Lane, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: May 4 - 9 Photo: Google Maps

What: Give and Take. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: May 5 - 10

3. Burgh Lane, Chorley

What: Give and Take. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: May 5 - 10 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Mandatory gas disconnection. When: May 2 - 4

4. Bolton Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Mandatory gas disconnection. When: May 2 - 4 Photo: Google Maps

