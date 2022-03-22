Ben's Brewery on Market Place is a new family run bar which specialises in quality cask ales.

Three generations of the Haydock family help run the brewery - 19-year-old Keith Junior is the brewer, Ben the managing director, his wife Nikki the bar manager.

His dad Keith Senior who does the deliveries and helps out with the brewery and pretty much everything else and Keith's wife Sarah who is the brewery manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Ben's Brewery Ben Haydock with a pint to celebrate the opening of Ben's Tap and Bottleshop in Chorley

Nikki said: "Our first weekend was amazing and overwhelming.

"The bar was busy on all three days and we received excellent feedback on our beers, the venue and business model.

"We have six cask and eight keg lines serving beers from our own local brewery and rotating guests.

"We also have over a hundred different cans and bottles to drink on site or take away."

Ben's Brewery which opened its doors last weekend in Chorley

Beers on offer include Ben's Brewery, The Duke Traditional Bitter, The Marlpool Brewing Co, Blind Boris and Traditional dark mild all at £2 a pint.

Also just gone on tap is Handsome Pat from Doncaster Brewery.

If you prefer a spirit, Double Slingsby Rhubarb Gin and Ginger Ale priced at £3.50 is also on the menu as is draught cider or wine.

The new store featured an array of cask ales, wines and ciders

The brewery doesn't serve food but allows customers to bring in their own from any of the local food outlets to enjoy with their pint, and is open every morning from 10am until 9pm Sunday to Wednesday and until 11pm Thursday to Saturday.

Nikki added: "We're really happy to be in the centre of Chorley.

"The town is on the up and people are starting to come from out of town for the amazing choice of craft and real ale bars. Also the thriving market and food stalls and restaurants are making Chorley a really good venue.

"We have Chorley pub festival coming up on St George's weekend in April with several pubs involved and it's going to be great and we'll be launching a new beer for the festival."