Inside Ben's Tap & Bottleshop in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chorley pubs and bars: First look inside Chorley's newest micropub, Ben's Brewery

A new micro pub, described by its owner as a “drinker’s paradise” has opened in Chorley.

By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:45 pm

Run by three generations of the Haydock family, Ben’s Brewery on Market Place opened last Friday evening.

The tap room and bottle shop is a bar and an off license rolled which houses quality cask ales, gin, wine and draught cider.

Proprietor Ben said: "We started brewing at the start of lockdown in the corner of my warehouse and it went from there.

Chorley is a real up and coming town with lots of micropubs.

"We have over 100 beers in the fridge and the first weekend people loved them.

“Hopefully it continues to grow and people like what we are doing.”

1. bbb.jpg

The inside of Ben's Brewery which has over 100 beers chilling in fridges

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Bens Tap.jpg

The new micro pub sells real ales, craft beers, wine and ciders

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Ben Tap and Beer .jpeg

Cheers! Owner Ben having a well deserved pint

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Beers.jpeg

Some of the many bottles of beer on offer at Ben's Brewery which you can enjoy on site or in the comfort of your own home

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

