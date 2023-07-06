Gifted students from the local Stagecoach Performing Arts Chorley and Preston recently graced the iconic His Majesty’s Theatre on the West End on 25 June, 2023.

Stagecoach Performing Arts schools travelled from all across the country to London to perform in what made for a spectacular event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the show, 28 Chorley and Preston students performed a light-hearted mash-up of songs from award-winning musicals Waitress and Moulin Rouge.

14 Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from across the country took part in the West End spectacle.

On the night, guests of families and friends alike were able to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Bristol Keynsham, Cardiff, Chiswick, Chorleywood & Rickmansworth, Horsham, Loughton, Maidstone East, Southwell, Summertown, Sutton, Thanet, and Whitstable.

Stagecoach’s students have been able to feature at this iconic venue for many years, and this is another enormous milestone for Stagecoach’s summer term. These summer showcases are extremely significant in building on the students’ creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach Thanet Principal Kate Parkinson, who has eighteen years of experience running theatre schools, said: "I am so proud of each and every one of my students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These events always take their performing skills to the next level and it is the most incredible experience for them. Our piece has really challenged them and it has paid off- it's electric! Now it's time to watch them shine!"