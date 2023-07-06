Ribchester’s summer of sun and fun is all set to continue with the village’s annual festival of music and arts.

All concerts will take place in Ribchester Village Hall at 7.30pm, with The Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band opening proceedings on Wednesday, July 12.

Ribble Valley singing sensation Ella Shaw will be looking to wow her audience when she plays RibFest on Friday, July 14. From classical training to musical theatre productions, a pop TV career at a young age to now owning a performing arts school for children.

Ella’s natural talent and musical proficiency become instantly apparent to all who see her perform. Having recently toured with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Ella gained national acclaim while still a teenager after impressing judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The first Ribchester Festival was held in 1993, although it was re-launched in its current guise in 2016.

According to RibFest Chair Peter Rabbitts, the festival has always aimed to provide ‘something for everyone’, and, once again, the programme is nothing if not eclectic. Running from Wednesday, July 12 until Sunday, July 16, it’s framed to appeal to a broad spectrum of tastes.

Thursday, July 13 sees Ribfest go acoustic, with The Black Feathers. This husband and wife duo has built up a loyal following in the UK with their brand of folk/americana, whilst also spreading their wings across the Atlantic where they’ve performed at Philadelphia Folk Festival and AmericanaFest. It’s Ella on Friday, whilst Saturday, July 15 is another big RibFest day, with a free outdoor event ‘Rock on the Rec’, featuring local cover bands and a family –friendly vibe, spanning the afternoon and evening, and raising funds for Ribchester Rovers Football Club. Then, as an evening indoor alternative, fans can celebrate ‘The Essence of Springsteen’, a tribute to the Boss himself.

RibFest concludes on Sunday, July 16 in traditional fashion, with an evening recital of classical music by Trio Volant, a woodwind ensemble based in the North West – a fittingly gentle conclusion to a busy five days.

Peter Rabbitts, said: “We want to manage a sustainable festival, showcasing our village. We aim to provide quality, affordable entertainment, accessible to all strands of the community.’