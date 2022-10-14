Chorley mum bakes her son special 'snipcakes' to celebrate vasectomy
Chorley man Gary Taylor braved ‘the snip’ this week and hobbled home to find mum Mary had baked him a special surprise...
The singer-songwriter and father-of-three returned home to find this box of freshly baked ‘snip-cakes’ waiting for him.
Gary’s mum, Mary Taylor, from Whittle-le-Woods, even decorated some of the cheeky treats with cute smiley-face swimmers!
He said: “Me and my wife Jenny have three kids now and really didn't want to risk having any more.
Most Popular
"I went in for the snip on Thursday and went I came home, my mum pulled these bad boys out of the bag...no pun intended.
"My mum’s an absolute legend. Brilliant sense of humour, but I found it was my wife Jenny who put her up to it! She’s a gem.”
And Gary has some wise words of reassurance for any men thinking of having the snip. “It’s a piece of cake!,” he quipped.