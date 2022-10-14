The singer-songwriter and father-of-three returned home to find this box of freshly baked ‘snip-cakes’ waiting for him.

Gary’s mum, Mary Taylor, from Whittle-le-Woods, even decorated some of the cheeky treats with cute smiley-face swimmers!

He said: “Me and my wife Jenny have three kids now and really didn't want to risk having any more.

Chorley man Gary Taylor returned home from having 'the snip' to find his mum had baked him these special cupcakes!

"I went in for the snip on Thursday and went I came home, my mum pulled these bad boys out of the bag...no pun intended.

"My mum’s an absolute legend. Brilliant sense of humour, but I found it was my wife Jenny who put her up to it! She’s a gem.”

And Gary has some wise words of reassurance for any men thinking of having the snip. “It’s a piece of cake!,” he quipped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary - performing as Taylor the Chapter - is currently recording his second album and will play at the Bask bar in Stockport on October 24. Pic credit: RichMedia Productions

The Chorley songwriter – who used to front Blackburn band New York Tourists and has played with Ocean Colour Scene, Kaiser Chiefs and Status Quo – is currently writing and recording his second solo album.

Performing under the name ‘Taylor the Chapter’, his new album is due to be released next year.

You can catch Gary playing live at the Bask bar in Railway Road, Stockport on Monday, October 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad