Chorley mother and daughter dust off their running shoes for disabled children
A mother and daughter from Chorley dusted off their running shoes to help raise funds for a disabled children’s charity.
Tracy Daglish from Whittle le Woods and her daughter Laura recently ran the London Marathon raising £4,400 for Lancashire’s Rainbow Hub.
The dynamic duo who also took part in the Great North Run last month, ran the marathon of 26. 2 miles with an impressive time of six hours, two minutes and 14 seconds.
Tracy who is the volunteer co-ordinator at Rainbow Hub said: “It’s been super special running and raising money for a charity so close to our hearts.
“It’s difficult to find the words to explain how incredible the experience was and we are overwhelmed and over the moon to have received such support from friends and family.”
Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive of Rainbow Hub, added: “Tracy and Laura are absolutely amazing and we are extremely proud of them.
"They have trained so hard preparing for both the Great North Run and the London Marathon and raising over £4,400 is phenomenal.
"Everyone at Rainbow Hub cannot thank our Super Heroes enough.”
Based in Mawdesley, families are right at the heart of Rainbow Hub – a charity that provides children and young people with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or brain injury with child brain injury rehab services.
Since 2001, the charity has supported up to as many as 85 families per week with child brain injury services, helping children to reach their full potential and gain more independence through fun, hands- on therapies, while giving their parents the vital support they deserve.