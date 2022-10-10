Tracy Daglish from Whittle le Woods and her daughter Laura recently ran the London Marathon raising £4,400 for Lancashire’s Rainbow Hub.

The dynamic duo who also took part in the Great North Run last month, ran the marathon of 26. 2 miles with an impressive time of six hours, two minutes and 14 seconds.

Tracy who is the volunteer co-ordinator at Rainbow Hub said: “It’s been super special running and raising money for a charity so close to our hearts.

Tracy Daglish from Whittle le Woods and her daughter Laura ran the London Marathon and raised over £4,000 for the Rainbow Hub Charity

“It’s difficult to find the words to explain how incredible the experience was and we are overwhelmed and over the moon to have received such support from friends and family.”

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive of Rainbow Hub, added: “Tracy and Laura are absolutely amazing and we are extremely proud of them.

"They have trained so hard preparing for both the Great North Run and the London Marathon and raising over £4,400 is phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley comedian and Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle (left) also took part in the Great North Run and helped raise £8,600 for Rainbow Hub

"Everyone at Rainbow Hub cannot thank our Super Heroes enough.”

Based in Mawdesley, families are right at the heart of Rainbow Hub – a charity that provides children and young people with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or brain injury with child brain injury rehab services.