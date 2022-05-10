The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive in a garden outside a home in Moor Road, near the Co-op, at around 7.15am.

A 999 was made and ambulance crews attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics reported the death to police and officers cordoned off the home whilst CSI investigated.

At this stage, Lancashire Police are treating his death as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation is ongoing.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out to try and establish a cause of death, said the force.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at about 7.45am yesterday (Monday, May 9) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Moor Road in Chorley.

“We attended and sadly a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out to try and establish a cause of death.

“The man’s family are being kept informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

