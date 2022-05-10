The police chopper was mobilised after officers gave chase to a stolen car along the A675 between Belmont and Abbey Village.

The blue Fiesta was reported stolen from a home in Chorley Road, Adlington on Sunday (May 7) and was last seen later that night on CCTV heading towards Frederick's ice cream parlour in Bolton Road.

Late last night, Tact Ops officers spotted the car on cloned plates and a chase ensued along Belmont Road, near Winter Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a desperate bid to escape, the driver went off road and abandoned the Fiesta before fleeing across moorland on foot.

Officers called the National Police Air Service into action, with the helicopter crew catching sight of him and tracking the suspect as he fled across fields.

But the man was able to escape and the search was stood down in the early hours.

The National Police Air Service was deployed to moorland between Chorley and Bolton after police chased a stolen car last night (Monday, May 9)

The car was recovered and will be analysed for forensics by CSI officers before it is reunited with its grateful owner.