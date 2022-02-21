Small community orchard planting ceremony for Chorley in Bloom

Last Sunday Chorley in Bloom held a tree planting ceremony at Cotswold House.

The planting of a mini orchard took place at 11am which Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate and Mayoress Emma Adlam both attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tree planting helpers including Chorley Mayor and Mayoress.

Chairman of Chorley in Bloom Iris Smith said: "We planted a small community orchard at Cotswold House with 10 mixed fruit trees donated by the Mayoress and her husband Paul.

"The Mayor and volunteers from the Scouts and Chorley in Bloom helped with the planting."

She added: "We were extremely lucky with the weather. We had the work we did inspected every now and again by Tinker the dog who seemed to approve our work and kept us all amused.

"Thank you everyone for your hard work. Thanks also go the Chorley Council operatives who dug the holes for us."

All planted and ready to grow.

The next event for Chorley in Bloom will be a Biodiversity Event on Saturday, March 19, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate with Mayoress Emma Adlam and her husband Paul.