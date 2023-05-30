News you can trust since 1886
Chorley man Simon Layton takes up new appointment as Centre Director at iconic Trafford Centre

A Chorley man has been appointed the centre director of Northern England’s largest retail and leisure destination the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
By Emma Downey
Published 30th May 2023, 15:51 BST- 2 min read

Simon Layton has been tasked with helping grow the shopping outlet and achieving its ambitious future plans. He will lead the on-site management team across multiple functions to ensure the smooth running of the iconic centre and a safe and secure environment to visit and work. He joins the Trafford Centre from Marks and Spencer where he was Head of Region, leading a team of 20 store managers across the Greater Manchester area in multiple formats, having previously led the Northern Irish business and, earlier in his career, multiple large stores across the UK.

"This is my dream job”

He said: “This is my dream job! I absolutely love Trafford Centre and have been visiting since it first opened nearly 25 years ago. Not only is Trafford Centre a world-renowned shopping and leisure destination – it is an experience and quite unique. To have the opportunity to lead such an operation is incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to build a culture where everyone truly feels a part of the future vision. I am really clear that I want to protect the magic of Trafford Centre in all that we do – it is what makes it special and different and should be embraced.”

Simon Layton (pictured) from Chorley, has been appointed the centre director of Northern England's largest retail and leisure destination the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
Simon Layton (pictured) from Chorley, has been appointed the centre director of Northern England’s largest retail and leisure destination the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
Megan Keany, Property Management Director at Savills, the appointed managing agent at Trafford Centre added: “The role of Centre Director is a hugely important appointment, requiring the right experience and understanding of retail alongside the ability to build diverse relationships and manage vast operational demands. Simon is an ideal fit, bringing a huge amount of relevant experience and a genuine passion for the centre. We look forward to seeing him bring his vision for Trafford Centre to life.”

He said it was his dream job and had been visiting the shopping complex since it opened nearly 25 years ago
He said it was his dream job and had been visiting the shopping complex since it opened nearly 25 years ago
