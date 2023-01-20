Chris, from Adlington, and his dad Brian both played for Chorley and the club has organised a minute’s silence to remember the 72-year ahead of its clash with Kirkby Lonsdale at the team’s Brookfields ground tomorrow. Club stalwart Brian died earlier this month after contracting Covid-19.

But Chris, 47, says he will not be able to attend the game or the memorial to his dad after being banned from the site by owners, Chorley Community Trust. He was told by officials he is unwelcome at the club following an altercation at the clubhouse before Christmas. The fracas started when Chris, who until his ban remained involved with Chorley RUFC as a safeguarding officer after his playing days ended, challenged another party-goer over alleged drug use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I was sat around with players and their wives around 10pm when I could smell weed that someone was smoking outside. I got Thomas and my wife to the car as I didn't want them inhaling it and then I went outside. I witnessed a lad smoking a joint outside and his mate who was sat in a car doing the same. The lad standing was shouting at a player's wife as she had taken a picture of his friend's license plate.

A heartbroken Chris Reed, 47, from Adlington, whose father Brian Reed, 72, passed away on Monday, January 2, from Covid, claims he is not allowed to enter the premises for a minute's silence for him tomorrow (Saturday) due to an altercation before Christmas which he claims he was not part of

"I stepped in between them and said can you stop shouting in the lady's face and stop smoking. He then asked the lady why she was taking a picture of his friend's car and she said because she thought he was drink driving. I then went inside where an ex player put his daughter in my hand and I rushed her into the corridor. An altercation then took place where the player dragged the lad behind the bar but as far as I know no punches were thrown."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris then went home and a week later phoned the coach of the club to inform him he would be coming down with the family to watch a game only to be informed that he was barred over the incident.

The Chorley Community Trust was formed in 2014 to provide sporting and leisure facilities and opportunities for the residents of Chorley and District. It later took over responsibility for the Chorley Rugby Union clubhouse and multiuse sports site on Chancery Road, Chorley. The club's new ground is on the Brookfields site was gifted to Chorley Community Trust by Chorley Rugby Union Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he will have to stand outside the gates at Chorley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) to honour his late father

‘I will have to stand outside the gates while my father is being remembered’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: "My father and I am ex players of Chorley Rugby Club. I have been with the club since I was five with my dad and my mum who was also a part of it as she made the hotpot. The thing I will miss the most about my time is watching the games with him and I will now have to stand outside the gates when my father is being remembered. Other players have said they will stand with me."

Chorley Community Trust and Chorley RUFC have been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris pictured with his late father says he will miss attending rugby games with his the most