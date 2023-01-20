News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire police officer dragged by moving car in Accrington

A police officer was injured after being dragged by a moving car whilst apprehending a suspect in Accrington last night (Thursday, January 19).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 12:35pm

The officer was trying to stop a motorist getting away in Blackburn Road at around 11.15pm when the car sped off, dragging the officer along the road.

The officer was treated for minor injuries but was not seriously hurt.

Lancashire Police are now searching for Wahid Hussainin, from Accrington, in connection with the incident.

The force has released a picture of the 34-year-old and is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

A police spokesman said: “We want to speak to him after a police officer was dragged by a moving car in Blackburn Road, Accrington, at around 11.15pm yesterday (January 19).

“Hussain has links to Accrington, Nelson and the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

“The public are advised not to approach Hussain but to report any information on his whereabouts to police."

You can email any sightings or information to [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1344 of January 19, 2023.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Wahid Hussain, 34, from Accrington is wanted after a police officer was dragged by a moving car in Blackburn Road, Accrington at around 11.15pm on Thursday, January 19