The officer was trying to stop a motorist getting away in Blackburn Road at around 11.15pm when the car sped off, dragging the officer along the road.

The officer was treated for minor injuries but was not seriously hurt.

Lancashire Police are now searching for Wahid Hussainin, from Accrington, in connection with the incident.

The force has released a picture of the 34-year-old and is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

A police spokesman said: “We want to speak to him after a police officer was dragged by a moving car in Blackburn Road, Accrington, at around 11.15pm yesterday (January 19).

“Hussain has links to Accrington, Nelson and the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

“The public are advised not to approach Hussain but to report any information on his whereabouts to police."

You can email any sightings or information to [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1344 of January 19, 2023.

For immediate sightings call 999.

