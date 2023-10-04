News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 traffic held after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Chorley Live 2023 two-day music festival returns this weekend with over 30 venues taking part

Music soundchecks are currently underway for a popular two-day music event set to return to town this weekend.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chorley Live 2023 will return bigger and better this Friday (October 6) and Saturday, October 7, with nearly 300 appearances from a raft of incredible musicians and entertainers across 35 venues in Chorley Town Centre.

Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the fantastic event returns this year after being recently nominated for ‘Best Small Event’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Read More
Applebee Wood Community Specialist School issues desperate plea for return of st...
Chorley Live 2023 is back this weekend across 35 venues for a two-day eventChorley Live 2023 is back this weekend across 35 venues for a two-day event
Chorley Live 2023 is back this weekend across 35 venues for a two-day event
Most Popular

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley, said: “I am so pleased we get to bring Chorley Live back to the town centre for another year. I encourage everyone to come along and support the local economy whilst enjoying local music and entertainment in the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope this year’s event will be just as successful as previous.”

Under 12’s goes free and wristbands are on sale now at just £5 which gives access to every venue, all weekend. They can be purchased from Chorley Council’s Union Street Offices, Malcom’s Musicland, Astley Hall Gift Shop, and all participating venues.

For more information including the full list of venues and performers click HERE.

Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council