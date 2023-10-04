Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley Live 2023 will return bigger and better this Friday (October 6) and Saturday, October 7, with nearly 300 appearances from a raft of incredible musicians and entertainers across 35 venues in Chorley Town Centre.

Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the fantastic event returns this year after being recently nominated for ‘Best Small Event’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Chorley Live 2023 is back this weekend across 35 venues for a two-day event

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley, said: “I am so pleased we get to bring Chorley Live back to the town centre for another year. I encourage everyone to come along and support the local economy whilst enjoying local music and entertainment in the community.

“We hope this year’s event will be just as successful as previous.”

Under 12’s goes free and wristbands are on sale now at just £5 which gives access to every venue, all weekend. They can be purchased from Chorley Council’s Union Street Offices, Malcom’s Musicland, Astley Hall Gift Shop, and all participating venues.