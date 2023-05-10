After qualifying at local, national and international competitions over the last six months, the 17 group of strong ladies aged between eight to 15 from Chorley Gymnastics Squad will be hoping to bring home some trophies from their next trip. The competition, which is to be held in Orlando, Florida from Saturday, June 24, will see each gymnast compete individually on Floor, Bars, Beam and Vault. Those who then place the highest will be invited to compete in the final of each piece of apparatus. Some of the squad members qualified in 2020 but, due to Covid, the championships were cancelled.

The squad train six hours per week at Clayton Green Sports Centre with a range of conditioning exercises and rotations on all pieces of equipment. Head Coach Michelle Hall told the Post: “I’m so proud of all the girls who have competed the IAIGC programme this year. They have worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserve the outstanding results they have achieved. We’re so excited to see them perform at World Championship level. It will be an experience that will stay with them forever.”

A parent of one of the gymnasts added: “Chorley Gymnastics Club is like an extended family and whilst it would be amazing to see our gymnasts medal in the competition, we have a strong ethos on supporting each other as a team and can't wait to see them compete in the World Championships."

The girls’ sights are now firmly set on the World Championships and the club has lots of fundraising activities planned to raise money to cover the entry fees, insurance and competition kit including a Go FundMe page. A spokesperson for Chorley Gymnastics Club added: “We are actively fundraising to cover the cost of competition fees, insurance and team kit and are appealing for your support. We know times are hard but please join us in congratulating the girls and donate whatever you can.”

If you would like to help the girls get to the competition which will run from June 21 until July 1, you can access their Chorley Gymnastics Club IAIGC Go Fund Me link HERE.