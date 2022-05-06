Indie Thomas recently delivered proceeds from the cheque which was raised from a Blackpool to Chorley sponsored walk.

Half of the money raised went to Indie for a ‘summer of fun’ and the other half to ward 86 Paediatric cancer and oncology ward at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Expressing her gratitude to all involved, organiser and family friend Kimberley Everett said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has supported the #initwithindie Blackpool to Chorley walk 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie Thomas handing a cheque from a sponsored walk from Blackpool to Chorley over to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

"Indie was absolutely delighted to present her cheque to the doctors and nurses at RMCH who have taken such good care of her, it has brought a little sparkle during a difficult time.

"Our local community of Chorley and beyond have been incredibly generous and we cannot thank everyone enough for their support."

The 24-mile walk took place on Saturday, March 26 with Indie's parents Danielle and Danny, along with family and friends which they completed in approximately nine hours.

A group of walkers who took part in the Blackpool to Chorley sponsored walk to raise funds for Indie Thomas who has been diagnosed with an irreversible brain tumour

Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.

She has also been registered as severely partially sighted.

Other fundraisers have included a sponsored walk, a head shave, winter wonderland markets, an Easter Concert and a skydive.

Anything raised goes towards supporting Indie, whether it is contributing towards the fuel to RMCH, arts and craft projects for her during her treatment, adapting the family’s home to meet her ever changing needs and family days out so they can continue to make happy memories.

Indie handing over the cheque to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital