The event was held in the Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall last Sunday to raise funds for UK-based charity Dogs for Good

It was organised by managing director of Crown Stage and Theatre Services Ltd in Whittle-le-Woods Alex Owen.

Previously called Dogs for the Disabled, Dogs for Good uses training dogs to assist adults and children with physical and learning disabilities, children with autism and adults with dementia.

Alex Owen - organiser of a Dogs for Good charity night last weekend in Chorley Town Hall which raised £3,000, pictured with comedian Bobby Davro

Explaining why he chose this particular charity, Alex said: "My wife Olwyn who is 70 has had multiple sclerosis since 1997 and has had Tilly her assistance dog for nine years.

"It was another packed house for the charity Dogs for Good and what a night it was for what was probably the biggest event Chorley Town Hall had staged for many a year.

"X Factor and pop stars the rivals finalist Nikk Mager who did a fantastic spot and finished the night off with a standing ovation from the audience."What can you say about Bobby Davro - oh how this funnyman is missed onour television screens.

The Freddie and Queen tribute act entertaining the crowds

"He had the audience in fits of laughter all night and will be remembered a long time for his wit and charm and performance on the night.

"With the audience asking for more he finished off his last spot with his tribute to Elvis accompanied by threepeople out of the audience which was the highlight of the night and again to a massive standing ovation.”

He added: “The night was completed by The Freddie and Queen tribute band who had only just finished the night before to rave reviews at the Blackpool Grand Theatre with lead singer Freddie – Ian Beattie from Chorley who brought the house down to complete the night with Queens We are The Champions."We raised £3,000 for Dogs for Good which will hopefully help in training around 20 pups in making a better quality of life for people with special needs as these assistance dogs.

"They are really special dogs that do make people lives that little bit better."

Bobby Davro with some fans