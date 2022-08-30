Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Notting Hill and Love Actually actor has thrown his superstar weight behind Burnley plumber James Anderson as he gives free plumbing and heating services to elderly and vulnerable people like cancer patients struggling with the cost of living.

The film star, whose donation was verified by GoFundMe, has supported charity DEPHER ever since spotting James’ appeal for help on Twitter.

Pride of Britain winner James (55), who founded DEPHER, said: “It affected him. He respects and loves what we do. It’s humbling and overwhelming, and it shows no matter who you are, it can affect you.”

Hugh Grant attends the Paramount Pictures and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" red carpet at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Grant made his latest donation, of £10,000, via GoFundMe, helping the charity raise a total £134,595 to date. DEPHER has since smashed its £125,000 fund-raising goal, helping nearly 40,000 British families via its heating services, ASDA food shop app and Amazon Cost of Living Campaign.

To make a donation, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-depher-team-located-near-you