A football club, part owned by members of the iconic boybands Boyzone and Westlife, have surprised a local children’s hopsice at their annual Christmas party.

Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Brian McFadden with Chorley FC mascot Victor Magpie. Credit: David Airey | David Airey

Drinks were on the house for hospice families celebrating at their annual Derian House Christmas party, at Chorley Football Club, in a festive surprise from the club bosses.

This year’s celebration brought Derian House’s young people together on Saturdayfor an evening of dancing, karaoke, and Father Christmas - all hosted for free at the local football club’s Victory Park stadium.

Chorley Football Club, which recently welcomed Boyzone’s Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy, along with Westlife’s Brian McFadden as shareholders, were determined to give the young people a Christmas to remember.

In true spirit of the season, the club surprised the families by announcing that all drinks would be completely free of charge.

Molly, age 16, who visits Derian House, had a blast with her mum, dad, grandma and grandad at the hospice’s Christmas bash.

Molly’s dad, Spencer Massey of Over Hulton, Bolton, said: “Molly had a great time at the party and was very engaged with everything that was going on.

“We arrived at the party on Saturday evening straight from Molly’s stay at Derian. On arrival we were greeted with free drinks. There was a quiz, karaoke, and some lovely food. There were as many sweets and donuts you could eat from the sweet cart from a very generous chap that travelled all the way from Scotland, which is so kind and amazing.

“Unfortunately we had to leave before Father Christmas arrived due to Molly’s medication routine, but Father Christmas knew this and sent her a little something as we left. It was a great night and hats off to everyone involved. Also a big thanks to Chorley FC for their hospitality, it was very much appreciated.”

Molly and her family celebrating at Derian House's Christmas party at Chorley Football Club. | submit

Music for the evening was provided by DJ Charlie, a youngster who visits Derian House.

Hot food was served by The Bees Country Kitchen, and a sweet cart was provided by James and Diane of DM Gifts – who had travelled all the way from Glasgow to help out for free.

Lights for the night were then provided for free by CDS Events, and Create and Cherish Events and Balloons provided discounted balloons.

Craig Dootson, Chief Operating Officer at Chorley Football Club, said: “The decision to provide free drinks for the evening was an easy one. The Derian House Charity is one that is close to everyone’s hearts in Chorley, and the support they provide families across the North West does not go unnoticed.

“As a club we are limited what we can do, but our Christmas gift to the families was only a small gesture, and swe are looking forward to working closely with the staff at Derian House over the next few years, and the gates at Victory Park are always open for you.”

Catherine Randall, Chief Nurse at Derian House, said: “We are very grateful to Chorley Football Club for their generous gesture – it means the world to our young people and their families.

“This year’s Christmas party was a night to remember – filled with fun and laughter. And most importantly, it gave our young people and their families a chance to spend precious time together and get into the Christmas spirit.”

Based in Chorley, Lancashire, the hospice cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, helping them to make the most of every moment. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk