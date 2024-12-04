We're Chorley FC and our generous Christmas offer has gone viral on X

A Lancashire football club’s newly announced Christmas offer has gone viral on X, reaching half a million people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorely FC this week announced it will be opening its doors from 12pm-3pm on Christmas Day for “anyone who would like to call in”.

Posting on X, the club said: “Although Christmas is a time for cheer and family, at Chorley FC we know that not everyone’s situation is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is estimated that 4% of people spend Christmas on their own, and although some of this is by choice, a high percentage isn’t.

“What can we do at Chorley FC? Well we can open the doors, put the heating on, boil the kettle, and ensure the beer (or wine) Is cold for anyone who wants to come and join us.

“Mince Pies and other unhealthy snacks will be in abundance. So please don’t leave them to the staff.

“Anybody is welcome, whether your home alone or want to get out of the house with the family for a couple of hours. Up the Magpies!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorely FC is opening its doors on on Christmas Day for “anyone who would like to call in”. | submit

This will be the first time that Chorley FC has opened its doors on Chritmas Day and the news was well received by users online.

The original tweet has been seen by nearly half a million people, liked by 8, 500 people and re-tweeted by 1.2k.

The replies to the tweet were then full with people not only praising Chorley FC but also offering their own donations.

Commenting on the response to their post, a Chorley FC spokesperson told the Post: “We were surprised to see that the tweets and posts across both ‘X’ and Facebook had gone viral as well as being shared by the wider community. People have been reaching out from all over the country and beyond in light of the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By no means, was this any kind of PR stunt from ourselves, more a sign of the close-knit, family community we have at Chorley.”

This is not the first time the club has made headlines for news off the pitch this year however.

Back in Februry, it was announced that Boyzone, made up of Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, were in talks to become the face of Chorley FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, Shane and Keith of Boyzone, alongside Brian McFadden of Westlife, officially signed on the dotted line, cementing their commitment to be involved with the football club.

Do you know of anywhere else in Lancashire offering respite on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments.