Last’s year’s event was a ‘bloomin’ success with hundreds flocking to Astley Park to check out the many different types of flowers. This year’s show will be back on Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30, with some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events. National and local societies will be displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Two incredible nights of music are planned for this year’s Flower Show - Friday will see a night of pure pop with the incredible Abba Re-Bjorn and Saturday will see soul return with Chic to Chic, with gates opening at 6.30pm each night. There will also be fun and entertainment for all the family, a selection of excellent food and drink traders and guests will be able to check out the stunning newly refurbished Astley Hall.

The show will open at 9am on the Sunday for ‘quiet hour’ for people who have reduced mobility/prefer a quieter environment. There will also be an area for visitors to take a break from the show at the Chorley Dementia Action stall.

The award-winning Chorley Flower Show will be returning to Astley Park in July for a three day event. Pictured from left are Ella Forrest and Julie Berry from Flower Crown Magic at last year's event

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The Chorley Flower Show is one of the best events of the summer in the region and the addition of the two brilliant music nights allows even more reason for people to visit Chorley for the Flower Show weekend. Get your tickets quick before you miss out!”

There will be buses offering a free park and ride service to Chorley Flower Show on all three days of the show which will run every 20 minutes. All park and ride buses are fully accessible and will drop and pick up from Chancery Road, which is a two-minute walk to the showground.

Tickets for each individual night is £18 and a joint ticket – giving you access to both nights of music is £32, with bundle tickets for the Chorley Flower Show and Music Nights also available.

Judges inspecting the flowers at last year's event