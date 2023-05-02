True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, Euxton Lane, have won the Professional Adviser Best Financial Advisers to Work For award for a second year running. The award recognises Financial Adviser firms who are top of the class when it comes to culture, benefits, incentives, and employee satisfaction. The assessment process, overseen by Best Companies Group, was in two parts. The first part consisted of an employer questionnaire, followed by an anonymous employee feedback survey. Employees were then invited to give their honest feedback about what it is like to work for True Bearing. The results of the employee survey were analysed according to eight Core Focus Areas. These included Leadership, Planning, Corporate Culture and the Work Environment.

Once both portions of the assessment were completed, companies were benchmarked against each other to determine the winners. The winners were announced at the Professional Adviser Awards in London last Tuesday (April 25), where Managing Director Sue Peary and Compliance Director Helen Lupton were present to accept the award.

Delighted to have won again, True Bearing Chairman George Critchley told the Post: “We are really delighted to win the award for the second year running. We love to test ourselves

versus the best practice nationally.”

The firm was founded in 2003 and works with with more than 7,000 individuals and business clients throughout the North West and the UK and is a previous winner of the Professional Business award in the BIBAs.