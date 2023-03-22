Laura Butterfield and Louise Caton who co-own Beautylicious Boutique Aesthetics and Cosmetics Ltd at Chapel Street are up for Best New Salon, Best Aesthetics, Best Lash Technician and Best Beauty Therapist between them. The Chorley Girls, as they call themselves, have had the salon for two and half years which caters for all all ages and occasions and carries out a wide range of confidence boosting treatments from lash extensions, nail art, brow touch ups, semi permanent make-up to facials, dermal fillers and vitamin boosters alongside hair restoration.

The duo, now in their 30s, have been best friends since their school days and decided to put their love of all things beauty into practice by getting a salon together during lockdown.

Laura Butterfield and Louise Caton, co-owners of Beautylicious Boutique in Chorley with their four nominations

Former Parklands High School pupil Laura told the Post: “We are over the moon to have been selected as finalists for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. Me and Louise who attended Albany High School have known each other since we were 15. We decided to get a salon together at the start of lock down October 2020. We found it very challenging as new business owners and especially in the current climate but we got through it. We wanted to create a unique one-stop shop where you can get all your treatments done under the one roof.”

She added: “We would like to thank all of our loyal clients for all their support and cannot wait to welcome new ones. In the future we would like to bring treatments such as piercing and high intensity focused ultra-sound (HIFU) – a non-surgical treatment that uses ultrasound to lift, firm and tighten the skin and are looking to set up a second branch as a training academy.”

A celebration of the best hair and beauty professionals across the country, the awards will be held next month in Birmingham on Friday April 21 and Saturday 22.

Inside the Beautylicious Boutique in Chorley

Louise with one of the salon's four nominations