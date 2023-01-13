Founder of online clothing brand Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths, 31, will be giving London a taste of Chorley next month when he attends the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of prost8 UK - a prostate cancer charity for men. Having only launched his for all clothing range last year, his creative star has kept shinning, catapulting him into the eyeline of Lancashire Fashion Festival where he showcased his first designs, has collaborated with sustainable brand Northern Lashes Ltd based in Bolton for biodegradable, plastic free, eco friendly vegan lashes. In a whirlwind of a year he also attended the Business Success Network Awards organised by Stacey Calder and came runner up with his team in the business start up category out of 600 nominees and has dressed celebrities for red carpet events such as international multi award winning talent agent Helen Georgio.

However, the road was not always a paved with success one as, refreshingly open about his past, Ross has previously touched on the fact that he "mixed with the wrong crowd" when he was younger which lead him down a dark path of crime and also a HIV diagnosis 11 years ago, which made him finally take stock of his life and give it a new and positive outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Ross' many creations showcased by a model

Ross told the Post: "My past still haunts me but provides me with the fuel to better myself and I am beyond excited for the Icon awards in February, not only to let my hair down and get glam but also getting all the team together to attend such an amazing event and celebrate the evening in style. We are all looking forward to meeting some truly influential celebrities. The 2021 Icon awards saw a star studded red carpet with the incredibly talented Grace Jones performing so to have the opportunity to meet such talent will be truly a night to remember. I have always had a drive even from a young age. I always wanted to be the best I could be, and I think that comes from my mum who has always provided the very best she could at that time.”

Not only this, but Ross and his team of creatives will be bringing the glitz of London fashion week to Chorley by holding an open casting for models to potentially work with his team in London this” September. The open casting will take place on Sunday, March 12, at Cosmopolitan from 12pm until 4pm. He added: “This is a great opportunity for the community of Chorley to spread their wings in London, work with industry professionals, build your portfolio and walk on a recognised catwalk. 2023 is looking extremely busy for us all, from dressing celebrities, attending events, designing a 15 piece collection for This is Icon – London Fashion Week in September and also launching a luxury apparel line for men women and children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, which celebrates and collaborates fashion and music, will be held on Friday, February 17, at the Connaught rooms Grand Ballroom in London.

Founder of online clothing brand Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths, 31, will be attending the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of prost8 UK - a prostate cancer charity for men, after being nominated for the Emerging Designer Award

Advertisement Hide Ad