The four and a half year old Indian Runner duck is something of a celebrity in his hometown known for escaping and has even amassed quite the following on Tik Tok. Owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale, 30, from Eaves Green, has her hands full with him on the daily - the latest of which sent panic through Chorley earlier this week when he went missing for over five hours. Such is a testament to his popularity, he had nearly 500 page shares on Facebook group Chorley Life to try and locate him and was later found in a shed. He has even garnered the attention of BBC Lancashire's Graham Liver and dropped in to say hello, with the radio host calling him handsome and tame.

The scarf wearing duck has a large Facebook following in and around Chorley where locals regularly update the page with sightings of him when he goes off on a wander. Mother of Riley, 13, Dominic, 11 and nine-year-old Emily, Charlotte told the Post: "I have owned him since he was a week old. It was an impulsive decision as I used to breed rabbits and when I went to a farm in Euxton there were these two little ducks in the pen and the woman told me they go for meat so I said I would take the both of them home with me. We named them Pea and Ham as we were having pea and ham soup for tea so me and my mum came up with the names then. Pea was quiet and not as tame but very protective over Ham. When Pea passed away he started looking for her.

Ham in a scarf Charlotte's mother knits for him every year

He keeps escaping but whenever he does escape he always comes back. When he goes out for a walk we monitor him and he knows to come back. We knew it was odd when after five hours he still wasn't home. Someone had taken him home thinking he was a stray duck and we have said they can come and visit him whenever they like. When I got him back this time I was so happy. Even though he had only been gone a few hours. He loves people and children. He also follows people to school, gets into their houses and goes to the local nursery. I call him Ham-dini. He is cheeky and sulks but also very loving and loyal. He chases bin lorries down the street, cats and dogs and he even tackles foxes."

The spoilt duck has a salad three times a week and is treated to a constant supply of corn and goes mad for Rice Krispies and a brew. Charlotte's mother also keeps him in the fashion by knitting him a scarf every year to keep the cold at bay.

Face painter Charlotte, who also is a scout volunteer added: "I am going to get a little tag for him to see where he is going."

So move over Donald, there's a new duck in (Chorley) town!

11 year-old Dominic with Indian Runner duck Ham from Eaves Green in Chorley. Ham is something of a celebrity around his town as he constantly escapes and goes for walks

Giving owner Charlotte a cuddle

Taking in the sights on a road trip